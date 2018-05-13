A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 7-13

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms, mums, mas and maters among our readers. Mark has some songs for the season.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with the start of The Mark Steyn Club's second year and the only Song of the Week we could have chosen. We thank all those first-week Founding Members who've decided to sign up for another twelve months - and we celebrated our first birthday with a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones, in which Mark talked to Andy Williams, Bananarama, Paul Simon, Artie Shaw, Lulu, Julio Iglesias and other hitmakers about some of their biggest-selling records.

~On Monday Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to mull Stormy Daniels' double act with Alec Baldwin as Trump. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday New York Attorney-General and #MeToo crusader Eric Schneiderman resigned after accusations of violence and death threats by four women. Mark reflected on Samantha Bee's fallen superhero in what became our most-read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday's John Oakley Show, Mark talked free speech, conservative faintheartedness, and depravity for hypocrites. Click below to listen:

~Thursday-night TV in the US was dominated by President Trump's speech in Indiana. Afterwards Mark and Tucker engaged in some instant analysis.

~On Friday the ongoing posturing and showboating from senatorial humbugs over the nomination of a new CIA director prompted Mark to re-air a timely episode of The Mark Steyn Show in which he interviewed the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Dr James Mitchell. Click below to watch:

~For the weekend Mark announced details of the inaugural Steyn Club Cruise from Montreal to Boston, and chose a similar theme for our Saturday movie date: "Voyage to Disaster."

This coming week, Thursday May 17th, Mark will be in Las Vegas - not, alas, to see Wayne Newton, but instead for a hearing at Clark County District Court to intervene in scofflaw Cary Katz's attempt to evade the consequences of CRTV's appalling lawsuit against Mark by self-suing his own company into pseudo-bankruptcy. Even though he is in real-world terms both plaintiff and defendant, we doubt the seamy Katz will actually show up in court as either party. But Mark will be there, so for once what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas. As you know, CRTV has now re-sued Steyn for a mere $5 million on the grounds, inter alia, that this Song of the Week essay is grossly defamatory of Katz. So tomorrow Mark will be announcing the results of our reader competition to find something actionable in it - in the first of what will be presumably (given his insatiable litigiousness) our annual Cary Katz Scofflaw Deadbeat Sleazebag Self-Suing Great Patriotic Bum Award.

By contrast, next month Steyn will be returning to his home town of Toronto to receive the very first George Jonas Freedom Award from Canada's Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on June 15th. This is a huge and very humbling honor for Mark, who treasures the memory of the late Mr Jonas, a genuine champion of liberty and a truly great Canadian. You can find more details about the event here, but do bear in mind that early-bird booking ends this Tuesday, May 15th - and, if you enter STEYNCLUB18, you'll get 15 per cent off your ticket. So don't leave it too late!

