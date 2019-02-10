A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 4-10

Mark and Dennis Miller kick off their tour of Pennsylvania and New York at the Santander Centre in Reading on February 22nd

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn surveying the scene on Dave Allen's morning show at 570 WSYR in Syracuse, New York. In unrelated news Steyn also marked the ageing of the dawn of Aquarius.

In unrelated news Steyn also marked the ageing of the dawn of Aquarius.

~Monday's brand new edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn answering questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on such matters as the whims of the Wokestapo, the size of nations, and the end of the world. Click below to watch:

Later that day, Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to ponder the furor over Virginia blackface and the silence over Virginia infanticide:

~Tuesday was State of the Union day in America. Mark mulled the President's performance with Bob Lonsberry on 1180 WHAM in Rochester.

~On Wednesday Mark joined Rich Zeoli on 1210 WPHT The Big Talker in Philadelphia for more post-SOTU analysis, and the descent of the Democrats into a party of woke Mammy singers. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Mark joined Rich Zeoli on 1210 WPHT The Big Talker in Philadelphia for more post-SOTU analysis, and the descent of the Democrats into a party of woke Mammy singers. Click below to listen:

Rich will be introducing Miller and Steyn on February 22nd live at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania. Dennis talked about the Miller/Steyn Wilkes-Barre gig this week in The Times-Leader.

~On Thursday Steyn was back with Tucker Carlson and Dana Perino to consider the Democrats' new policy priority - bovine flatulence. First up was Dana, then Mark:

~On Friday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on Virginia blackface, Washington redskins, and other delights of the identity-politics minstrel show. You can hear the full show here.

~For our Saturday movie date, Mark remembered Billy Liar, Hercule Poirot, Daddy Warbucks, Winston Churchill, Erin Brockovich's lawyer and James Bond's family retainer - Albert Finney.

If you're one of Steyn's Ontario readers, we hope to see you at one of the Dennis Miller New York dates, either on February 23rd at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse (which is reasonably convenient for the Thousand Islands), or on March 1st at the Kodak Center in Rochester (which is a relaxing tootle down the QEW). Miller and Steyn will also be appearing in Pennsylvania, on February 22nd at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading (which isn't too far from New Jersey and Delaware) and on March 2nd at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (which isn't too far from Scranton and, er, State College). And don't forget, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show, have a picture with them, and take an autographed gift home with you. More details of the Miller/Steyn gigs here.

