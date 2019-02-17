A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 11-17

Mark and Dennis Miller come to the Oncenter in Syracuse this coming Saturday - and on Friday night they'll be in Reading, Pennsylvania .

Happy Presidents Day weekend to all our American readers. This coming week Mark and the great Dennis Miller will be kicking off their first ever tour together live on stage at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania on Friday February 22nd and then at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, New York on Saturday February 23rd. If you blew Valentine's Day and got her one of those creepy giant teddy bears, why not make it up with a truly romantic gift? VIP tickets for Miller & Steyn, which get you and your loved one not only the best seats in the house, but also the chance to meet Dennis and Mark after the show, have your picture snapped with them, and take home a special autographed gift:

Details of other Miller/Steyn dates below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a circle in a spiral in a wheel within a wheel deep within "The Windmills of Your Mind".

~Mark's Monday Notebook looked at two contrasting approaches to mass immigration and marked the passing of the second Duke of Dingell: it was our most-read piece of the week. Later that day, Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to mourn the rapid descent of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez into bog-standard Beltway butt-covering.

~On Tuesday Mark and Dennis Miller joined Rich Zeoli on 1210 WPHT The Big Talker in Philadelphia for a brisk tour of the current scene. Click below to listen:

Rich will be introducing Miller and Steyn on February 22nd live at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania (where tickets are fast disappearing). Mark and Dennis Miller will also be playing the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (where tickets are not disappearing quite so fast).

~Wednesday's SteynPost found Mark considering a paradox of our time: the less we notice the big things, the more we notice, unforgivably, the tiny things. Click below to watch:

SteynPosts is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~On Thursday Mark and Brian Kilmeade spent a lively hour on air as a hideous "bipartisan" funding deal lurched through Congress.

~Friday was a busy morning for Steyn on TV and radio, leading up to the President's press conference from the Rose Garden. Later he returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to wonder what happens when you're too woke too soon.

~For our Saturday movie date, Mark looked at Hollywood's idea of the perfect president.

~There were important developments this week in Steyn's two big lawsuits: Just as NBC, The Washington Post and Time magazine were weighing in on the threat Big Climate mullah Michael E Mann poses to free speech, so-called "conservative" student-loan billionaire Cary Katz decided to cross over to Mann's side and make common cause against the First Amendment.

If you're one of Steyn's Ontario readers, we hope to see you at one of the Dennis Miller New York dates, either on February 23rd at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse (which is reasonably kinda sorta convenient for Kingston and the Thousand Islands), or on March 1st at the Kodak Center in Rochester (which is a relaxing tootle down the QEW). Miller and Steyn will also be appearing in Pennsylvania, on February 22nd at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading (which isn't too far from New Jersey and Delaware) and on March 2nd at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (which isn't too far from Scranton and, er, State College, for all you Michael Mann fans). And don't forget, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show, have a picture with them, and take an autographed gift home with you. More details of the Miller/Steyn gigs here.

And for West Coast Miller/Steyn fans there's always the second annual Mark Steyn Cruise.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.