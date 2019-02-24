A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 18-24

Thank you to everyone who came to see Mark and the great Dennis Miller on the opening dates of their first ever tour together, packing out the beautiful Santander theatre in Reading, Pennsylvania and doing a credible job at the somewhat less beautiful Oncenter in Syracuse, New York this weekend. This coming week they'll be live on stage at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Friday March 1st and then at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday March 2nd. And don't forget, with VIP tickets, you enjoy not only the best seats in the house, but also get to have your picture snapped with Mark and Dennis and take home a special autographed gift:

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn, Greg Gutfeld et al discussing pot-smoking across the time-space continuum and the sexiness of walls.

~For Presidents Day Mark offered a special two-part presidential medley: 45 songs for 45 presidents, first from Washington to Cleveland, then from Benjamin Harrison to Donald Trump. Later on Monday, Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to watch the massed ranks of political reporters help Kamala Harris pick out a wardrobe. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Mark looked at "Butts Across the Commonwealth", from Ottawa plotters to Sydney gropers: it was our most-read piece of the week.

~Wednesday brought a Steyn radio double-bill. He started the day with Jason Barsky at WILK NewsRadio in Wilkes-Barre, just ahead of his appearance there this Saturday at the Kirby Center. Later he joined John Oakley at Global News Radio 640 in Toronto to talk Liberal corruption and fake hate crimes. Click below to listen:

If you enjoying listening to Steyn on the Oakley show, we hope to see you at one of Mark's dates with Dennis Miller, either this Friday March 1st at the Kodak Center in Rochester (which is an easy drive down the QEW), or the following night at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (which is a relaxing thousand-kilometer tootle from Sudbury).

~Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" found Mark mulling Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren's calls for slavery reparations.

~On Friday's brand new SteynPost, Mark addressed the tinge of fake hate on both sides of the Atlantic:

SteynPosts is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~For our pre-Oscar Saturday movie date, Mark looked back at some memorable Academy Award ceremonies.

There are more details of the Miller/Steyn gigs here - and for West Coast Miller/Steyn fans there's always the second annual Mark Steyn Cruise.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.