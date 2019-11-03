Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 28-November 3

https://www.steynonline.com/9831/a-sennight-of-steyn-october-28-november-3

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Algernon Blackwood (with black cats), whose story of a Canadian legend The Wendigo was Mark's Halloween Tale for Our Time

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the death of a wannabe caliph: Steyn's column on the late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was our most read piece of the week.

~On Monday Mark and Tucker Carlson mulled young Americans' fondness for socialism. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's edition of Laura's Links roamed the Internet from drag-queen storytime to Irish FGM. Also: It's okay for Justin Trudeau to dress in blackface, but not for you to dress as Justin Trudeau dressed in blackface...

~On Wednesday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a range of topics from fires in California to fires in Kensington. You can listen to the full show here.

Clubland Q&A is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here - and click here for three members-only events with Mark coming up in the next few weeks. We hope to see you there!

~On Thursday Steyn and Tucker Carlson contemplated the seasonal horror of "Baby, It's Woke Outside":

More from Mark on "Baby, It's Cold Outside" here - and maybe even more on this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

~On Friday Steyn's Halloween Week Tale for Our Time concluded with the thrilling finale of "The Wendigo" by Algernon Blackwood. Click to hear Mark read Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Part Four and Part Five - or, for a good old-fashioned binge-listen right from the beginning, please click here.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of the aforementioned Mark Steyn Club. If you've a friend who's a fan of classic fiction in audio, we hope you'll consider sending him or her a special Gift Membership: They'll get to enjoy not only this latest adventure, but also Mark's readings of Conan Doyle, H G Wells, Robert Louis Stevenson, Conrad, Kafka, Kipling, Gogol, Scott Fitzgerald, Jack London, Baroness Orczy and many more, all easily accessible from our Netflix-style Tales for Our Time home page.

~On Saturday Steyn bade farewell to a near-lifelong legislator and assiduous Playboy reader. With all due respect to the late John Conyers, however, come the weekend Mark likes to avert his gaze from the toxic maw of politics and kick loose with a little music and movies. This week's song selection was a rock'n'roll breakthrough, and for our weekend picture date Mark considered RenÃ©e Zellweger as Judy Garland.

Much of what we do here each month, including Tales for Our Time, Steyn's Song of the Week and our Sunday Poem, we also do live and on water on our Mark Steyn cruises. We're thrilled that so many have already signed up for next year's Third Annual Steyn Cruise, with Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black and more. But, if you're thinking about it, please don't leave it too late. For more information, call +1 (770) 952-1959 if you're dialing from beyond North America - and, if you're calling from Canada or the US, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

Another week of print, audio and video delights at SteynOnline begins tonight with a rock legend and a special live-performance video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Rot in Helm
  2. Bonfires and Vanities
  3. The Socialist Generation
  4. Playmate of the Half-Century
  5. Put Some Records On While I Snore

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.