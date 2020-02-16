A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 10-16

Happy Presidents Day weekend to all our American readers. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with an Oscar loser.



~On Monday Steyn analyzed the weekend elections in Ireland: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later he swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to look at what happens when a flailing candidate plays the dog-faced pony-soldier card. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the new French blasphemy laws to Super Bowl newborns.

~On the Wednesday morning after the first-in-the-nation primary, Mark was in Bedford, New Hampshire for "Fox & Friends":

Next he joined Brian Kilmeade on the radio for further analysis of the Democrat field. You can listen to the full interview with Brian here.

~On Thursday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host for Rush. Next he checked in with Tucker to mull some pre-Valentine's dating advice for wokesters - but only after a white-knuckle clash of titans with Lou Dobbs on America's most watched news quiz, Final Exam.

~On Valentine's Day Mark started the morning with Steve, Ainsley, Brian, a live studio audience, and the search for the elusive Democrat "moderate":

Afterwards he returned to America's Number One radio show for Open Line Friday, and then to Tucker for late-breaking news of the criminal conviction of the Creepy Porn Lawyer-cum-Top Presidential Contender.

~Steyn's Saturday column marked the fifth anniversary of Valentine carnage in Copenhagen. His weekend movie date celebrated a Scotsman among the stars, James Doohan. And he rounded out the day with Kat, Tyrus and the man who shot Osama bin Laden for a full hour on The Greg Gutfeld Show.

If all the above is insufficient there's always ten days aboard the third annual Mark Steyn Cruise.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.