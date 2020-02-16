Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 10-16

https://www.steynonline.com/10050/a-sennight-of-steyn-february-10-16

Lou Dobbs vs Mark Steyn on Tucker's Final Exam

Happy Presidents Day weekend to all our American readers. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with an Oscar loser.

~On Monday Steyn analyzed the weekend elections in Ireland: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later he swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to look at what happens when a flailing candidate plays the dog-faced pony-soldier card. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the new French blasphemy laws to Super Bowl newborns.

~On the Wednesday morning after the first-in-the-nation primary, Mark was in Bedford, New Hampshire for "Fox & Friends":

Next he joined Brian Kilmeade on the radio for further analysis of the Democrat field. You can listen to the full interview with Brian here.

~On Thursday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host for Rush. Next he checked in with Tucker to mull some pre-Valentine's dating advice for wokesters - but only after a white-knuckle clash of titans with Lou Dobbs on America's most watched news quiz, Final Exam.

~On Valentine's Day Mark started the morning with Steve, Ainsley, Brian, a live studio audience, and the search for the elusive Democrat "moderate":

Afterwards he returned to America's Number One radio show for Open Line Friday, and then to Tucker for late-breaking news of the criminal conviction of the Creepy Porn Lawyer-cum-Top Presidential Contender.

~Steyn's Saturday column marked the fifth anniversary of Valentine carnage in Copenhagen. His weekend movie date celebrated a Scotsman among the stars, James Doohan. And he rounded out the day with Kat, Tyrus and the man who shot Osama bin Laden for a full hour on The Greg Gutfeld Show.

If all the above is insufficient there's always ten days aboard the third annual Mark Steyn Cruise.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.

