A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 29-July 5

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn celebrating a cheery song now fallen to the wokopalypse: "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah."

~Monday's Mark Steyn Show featured riotous commentary on the passing scene, plus: It was Lord Black in the master bedroom with a bottle of Fair & Lovely; the internal contradictions of the rainbow coalition; Wisconsin goes backward; songs from the Chief Justice of Quebec; and much more. You can listen to the full show here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~On Tuesday Mark was back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. Topics up for discussion included Mr and Mrs McCloskey facing down the mob in St Louis, the latest wrinkle on "Russian collusion", China's advantage over a western world obsessing on trivia, and a proposed ballot question for November - "America: Yes or No?" Click below to listen:

Also on Tuesday Steyn wrapped up this week's marquee presentation - his latest Tale for Our Time: The Marching Morons is C M Kornbluth's eerie and pertinent tale of a demographic dystopia. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three and the concluding episode - or for a good old binge-listen go here.

A new Tale for Our Time begins later this month.

~On Dominion Day Mark returned for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting south of the border. His midweek topics included the sudden proliferation of Republicans-abandoning-Trump stories in the US media, China's "birthday gift" to Hong Kong, Crackpipe Hunter's Secret Service detail, and an ayatollah with America's number. He also shared some thoughts on Dominion Day and Independence Day - and interviewed football great Burgess Owens on his victory in Utah's GOP primary:

Also on Wednesday Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to slam useless Republican senators willing to meet the mob halfway. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from decapitated statues to racist chess.

~The Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show covered many aspects of the Glorious Fourth through the years, from Adams and Jefferson to Stephen Foster and the Andrews Sisters, signers and no-signers, cannons and carousing. You can hear the full show here.

~For our weekend screen date, Kathy Shaidle picked Mary Harron's film I Shot Andy Warhol.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.