A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 7-13

No curvy couch, but this week Mark returned to his favorite morning TV show "Fox & Friends"

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's final summer special of the season, a Sunday Poems anthology of words and music on everything from the Fall of Rome to the joys of sleep.

~Monday was Labor Day/Labour Day in North America, and Brazilian Independence Day down south. For the former Mark contemplated a world without work; for the latter he contemplated "The Girl from Ipanema".

~On Tuesday Steyn did double-duty on TV and radio. He started the day on a socially distant "Fox & Friends" discussing the way basic freedoms now depend on proximity to state power.

Three hours later he was back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show to assess the state of the presidential race as it enters its final stretch. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Mark returned for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting - including his interview with a feisty and forceful Donald Trump Jr:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up many aspects of the Flu d'Ã‰tat.

~Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show presented a Tocquevillian overview of the last six months, but also found time for a Queensland swingers' club and a stunning home-team comeback in the Brit Wanker Copper stakes.

Later Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to slam art by quota. Click below to watch:

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from another woeful 9/11 anniversary to Trump's triumph over Persiflage Monteagle III. You can listen to the full show here.

~For our weekend screen date, Kathy Shaidle celebrated a son of Kenosha - Orson Welles.

