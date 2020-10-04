A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 28-October 4

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week's big story broke at week's end: the President and Mrs Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. Late on Friday afternoon the commander-in-chief, having shown "mild" symptoms, was helicoptered to Walter Reed military hospital. Mark joined Tucker Carlson to react to the day's developments. Click below to watch:

~The week began with a blockbuster hit from the Lone Star State, and the conclusion of Steyn's latest Tale for our Time for election season - Franchise by Isaac Asimov. You can listen to him read the first episode here, and the conclusion of the story here.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered Joe Biden's world-record-breaking expectation lowering, as well as traffic congestion and demographic delusions.

~Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show found Mark covering the bloodlust on the streets, attempting to make sense of ChiCom-19's "grim milestone", and ODing on Vitamin D. He also presented another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show - and took his time undressing the appeal of a certain Frenchwoman.

Later on Tuesday Mark made a brief return to "live blogging" to cover the first presidential debate.

~On Wednesday Steyn offered more debate analysis on a grim morning after: It was our most read piece of the week.

Later he swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", to suggest some debate-technique modifications for the second showdown:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from crying uncle on Uncle Ben to self-enrichment through #BLM.

~Thursday's Topical Take looked back to the glory days of Bush vs Gore.

~On Friday's weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark presented more analysis of the Trump Covid diagnosis, as well as old-school corrupt Philly Democrats back in the saddle, a bipartisan presidential commission on who gets to run, and a silent near-majority in Vermont - plus Steyn on NPR, turnout models then and now ...and a jolly song, because we all need it to round out the week.

Later on Friday he returned to TV to address the left's death wishes for the President.

~For our weekend movie date, Kathy Shaidle walked The Thin Blue Line.

