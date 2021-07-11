A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 5-11

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a patriotic anthem as Steyn's Song of the Week, "America the Beautiful", complete with renditions by the Shannon Quartet and Ray Charles, among others.

~Mark teased a week of hosting Fox News Primetime with a weekend interview on James "Snerdley" Golden's WABC show.

~On Monday evening the roles were reversed with James appearing on Fox News Primetime with Mark, alongside actor Gary Sinise, Miranda Devine, Tammy Bruce and more.

~Laura Rosen Cohen popped by Tuesday with another heaping portion of her famous links, and stories of Big Science's avoidance of the facts challenging its narrative, the evils of Big Tech, and Wisconsin going woke.

~Mark returned to the telly Tuesday evening with Ohio senate candidate and Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance, Shannon Bream, and Glenn Reynolds, plus thoughts on the inability of America's generals to win a war.

~With Mark on Fox duty, our Canadian correspondent Andrew Lawton picked the lock on the studio door to sneak in another week of Mark Steyn Show guest hosting, covering arson-loving civil liberties experts, a German double agent working for Chairman Xi, the things you never knew were caused by climate change, and the obliteration of women's sports.

~On Wednesday's edition of Fox News Primetime, Mark put the pieces together with insurrectionist Lego in an episode that welcomed Dana Loesch and Douglas Murray to its line-up, and an encore from JD Vance.

~Tal Bachman continued his SteynOnline series on Wokism and the modern Left, doing a deep dive into the untold story behind sex change surgery statistics.

~In primetime, Mark spoke with Julian Assange's father and half-brother in Australia about the American government's ongoing attempt to extradite Assange, who, Mark pointed out, owes no allegiance to Uncle Sam. Also on deck were Glenn Greenwald and Mark's fellow Canadian Janice Dean.

~On Friday, Mark closed the week with Tucker Carlson and the NSA's unlawful espionage of him, as well as lively chats with Debra Soh, Heather Mac Donald, and Marc Morano.

~We kept the momentum going into the weekend with another episode from Mark's serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, this weekend featuring tributes to the loyalest of secretaries and the creator of a space-age beverage.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night at the movies with the screwball comedy I Married a Witch, starring Veronica Lake and Fredric March.

A new week begins at SteynOnline later today.

This afternoon Steyn's Song of the Week takes to the airwaves on the UK's Serenade Radio, starting at 5:30pm London time, right after Sing Something Simple. For North Americans, that works out to 12:30pm Eastern or 9:30am Pacific. You can catch it by clicking on the button in the top right-hand corner here.

