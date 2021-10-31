A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 25-31

Mark appears a little skeptical as he interviews Dr Carys Bennett of PETA on GB News.

This is that strange time of year when some parts of the northern hemisphere have fallen back to winter while others remain sprung in summer. So please note that the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on the UK's Serenade Radio airs today Sunday at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time - which is 1.30pm North American Eastern, or 10.30am on the West Coast. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a one-hit wonder by a Finnish Lutheran who became a New York Jew.

~Mark's Monday column marked the tenth anniversary of his bestseller After America, and what he got right about where we are now.

Later he made a rare appearance on UK TV to join Colin Brazier on GB News for a wide-ranging interview. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet on various aspects of American suicide - from the meltdown of General Lee to the Conservative Inc grift train.

~On Wednesday, Steyn opted for a Yeatsian theme: "the centre cannot hold." It was our most read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Mark returned to the presenter's chair on UK telly for the first time in many decades, guest-hosting for the one and only Nigel Farage. The full show starts about two minutes in below:

~On Friday Steyn wrapped up his latest Tale for Our Time: an audio adaptation of Jane Austen's first completed novel, Northanger Abbey. Click for Part Twenty-Two, Part Twenty-Three, Twenty-Four, Twenty-Five, Twenty-Six and the concluding episode - or for a good old binge-listen go here.

As a complement to the series, Mark also hosted a special programme on the musical world of Jane Austen.

~The weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show found Mark catching up with the US Navy, the White House motorcade, the southern border and the dirty stinking rotten corrupt federal justice system. There was also a poem for Halloween in the swamp, the pilot program for the flatulence harness, and some truly in-your-face pop music.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis offered a Halloween horror: Dana Andrews and Peggy Cummins in Night of the Demon.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the October anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and our Song of the Week.