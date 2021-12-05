A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 29-December 5

On Monday Steyn talked to Julian Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, about the Deep State's determination to get him one way or another.

We wish our Jewish readers around the world a blessed Chanukah. Laura Rosen Cohen has some thoughts for the season here.

Christmas-wise, the first of Steyn's Seasonal Songs of the Week airs today on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time/12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere on the planet here. Afterwards we will launch our Christmas season of Tales for Our Time.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with our monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and a salute to the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit.

~Mark's Monday Notebook pondered China's sly takeover of the British Empire.

Later he guest-hosted Farage on GB News for a full hour of commentary and analysis, including his take on the wickedness and corruption of the US Department of Justice, and an interview with Julian Assange's brother. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn was back in for Farage, with Greece and Austria planning to fine and jail vaccine holdouts, Jussie Smollett's trial for faking his hate crime, and Paul Gambaccini on his determination to push back on London's corrupt Metropolitan Police. You can see the full show here.

Also on Tuesday Mark joined the one and only Bo Snerdley (James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse WABC (scroll down).

~On Wednesday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on up-to-the-minute news, such as the abortion hearing at the US Supreme Court, and old Steynian themes, such as heroic national narratives. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Thursday, back in the chair for Nigel Farage, Mark was joined by Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York, and Mike Batt, former maestro of The Wombles. You can see the full show here.

~The Mark Steyn Show has come to GB News in the UK every Friday at 7pm, with a repeat at midnight GMT - that's 7pm North American Eastern. On this week's show Mark discussed the advancing Culture of Death with Kathy Gyngell and social media's Covid clampdown with Dr Aseem Malhotra. All that plus Tony Blair's speaking fees and Beijing's sneer at Hollywood. Click below to watch:

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis offered a chilly take on Seventies swinging: The Ice Storm.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a Christmas Tale for Our Time and Steyn's Song of the Week.