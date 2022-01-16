A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 10-16

This week Anne Elisabeth Moutet joined the Steyn Show to discuss who Macron fears most in the French presidential election.

~The week began with a Steyn Covid Notebook as the disease and the cure entirely part company: it was our most read piece of the week.

Later Mark's Song of the Week offered a last encore for the end of one of the most successful of all musical partnerships.

~This week, for a limited engagement, The Mark Steyn Show aired every night on GB News. On Monday's show, the breaking news was Novak Djokovic's (temporary) victory over the Omincron-crazed enforcers of a lost Australia. Click below to watch:

Afterwards Mark talked trans with Dr Debra Soh and found a rather untypical but committed anti-vaxxer: a Massachusetts Democrat. You can watch the full show here.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show looked at Europe's coming demographic tsunami, talked Covid and cardiology with dissident doc Peter McCullough, and populist French rightists with Anne-Elisabeth Moutet. You can watch the full show here.

Later on 77 WABC Snerdley & Steyn considered various straws in the American political wind. Click below to listen:

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show included Matt Ridley on the extraordinary cover-up by "scientists" of Covid's lab-leak origins, plus a devastating assessment of the Duke of York's prospects in a New York courtroom. Click below to watch:

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show started with news of Chinese penetration at Westminster (not quite as lurid as Fang Fang) and of Chairman Xi's wider advance. Later in the hour, indestructible Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse returned to the show with more news of the corrupt English constabulary's determination to cover up and enable the grooming gangs. You can watch the full show here.

Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from sinister Zionist dolphin operatives to America's increasing unseriousness.

~On Friday's Mark Steyn Show Mark conducted two extended conversations - with Douglas Murray on our woeful elites and with David Starkey on the west and the woke. Click below to watch:

~Steyn's Saturday column looked back a decade to an all too obvious metaphor for a sinking west.

For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis considered Cary Grant and The Awful Truth.

