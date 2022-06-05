A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 29-June 4

The Queen and a trio of kings-in-waiting: Her Majesty on the Palace balcony watches the RAF flypast with her heir apparent, the Prince of Wales (left); the heir apparent's heir presumptive, the Duke of Cambridge (right); and the heir presumptive's heir presumptive, Prince George of Cambridge (second from right).

We hope our readers around the Commonwealth are enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee observances. Mark will have a special Jubilee edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the fourth stand-alone weekly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a live-performance special on a song the Monkeypox has brought back from the grave.

~On Memorial Day Steyn presented his traditional and much-loved special on battle and sacrifice from the Civil War to the Great War to the awful unwon wars of our own time.

Later on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with a grand survey of the global wreckage, from a vaporised village to Matt Ridley on the Covid cover-ups, Peter Schiff on the ruined economy, and Naomi Wolf on the war on everyone. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday's Steyn Show Mark reported on some modest victories - plus Peter Hitchens talks monarchy:

Later that day the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got together on 77 WABC New York to ponder the eternally imminent John Durham's spectacular flopperoo in court.

~On Wednesday's show Mark opened with the march of the Monkeypox:

Also on the show: vaccine victim Claire Hibbs, statistician Jamie Jenkins, Jubilee humbug Laura Perrins and antipodean monarchist Alexandra Marshall. You can watch the full hour here.

~Thursday was the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities. Mark began that evening's Steyn Show with his own thoughts on an historic anniversary:

Afterwards came David Starkey on the sweep of history, Leilani Dowding on the absurd Sussexes, L Ian MacDonald on the Queen's words and Mike Batt on the Queen's music. You can watch the full show here.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from a wretched week in Canada to emerging signs of a baby genocide.

~On Friday Mark joined Megyn Kelly for the first time in a few years to talk about the Jubilee - and the ever more non-jubilations of Joe Biden's reign:

Also on Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet mostly on the ever expanding unequality from the law, as manifested by the contrasting treatments of Michael Sussman and Peter Navarro. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis tipped his hat to Kathy Shaidle and her fondness for the Sex Pistols.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.