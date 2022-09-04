A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 28-September 3

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio today, Sunday, at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Mark began the week commemorating the 25 years since Princess Diana died, sharing thoughts from then and now about her and the monarchy.

~Sunday evening, Mark carried on his observations by giving "Candle in the Wind" the Song of the Week treatment.

~Monday morning, Mark continued revisiting the Fall of Kabul, one year on.

~Later on, Mark kicked off a week of telly presenting at GB News, starting with Kelvin MacKenzie on crisis and politics, David Starkey on mass migration throughout history, Eva Vlaardingerbroek on mass migration today, and John Wilding on Britain's brokenness.

~On Tuesday's programme, Mark spoke to Lois Perry about pint inflation, Jamie Jenkins about the unfollowed science, Natalie Winters on candied turbines, and Wombles creator Mike Batt on songs for sunset.

~The fun continued Wednesday with Mark welcoming Toby Young on the de-Peeling of British policing, Jasmine Birtles and Laura Perrins on the economy, and veteran broadcaster Sue Cook on the unlikeliest strike of all.

~SteynOnline's in-house Jewish mother Laura Rosen Cohen returned Thursday to talk about yesterday's conspiracy theories becoming today's headlines, along with the politics of misinformation and the legalization of crime.

~Mark closed out the GB week by unpacking England's betrayed girls with Maggie Oliver, bank control with Leilani Dowding, Covid causation with Kathy Gyngell, and cashless societies with Alexandra Marshall.

~Substitute guest host and Canadian affairs correspondent Andrew Lawton popped by Friday to take the reins of another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members about Biden's attempt at strongmanning, the Trudeaufication of Canada, and political double standards.

~Rick McGinnis used our Saturday night movie date to explore the voice of God in film – a voice unheard by the audience in The Next Voice You Hear.

~In this week's Hundred Years Ago Show, we learned of cost-of-living riots in Germany, deaths in royal families all over the world, the first Miss America, and a flying first by a US ace, among other headlines from 1922.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a new Song of the Week.