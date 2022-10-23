A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 16-22

This week Liz Truss threw in the towel, and, on Thursday's Steyn Show , Ken Livingstone and Lois Perry joined Mark to contemplate the horrors ahead...

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Steyn Show special edition featuring an in-depth conversation with Naomi Wolf on Covid and control.

Later Mark's Song of the Week found him in autumnal mood.

~On Monday, a new week of the Steyn Show began with a heavyweight line-up on yet another debacle in Britain's governing party. Patrick O'Flynn, Toby Young, David Starkey and John O'Sullivan joined Mark to discuss Liz's trussing, while Eva Vlaardingerbroek reminded us of the hell that incubates in the void of western leadership. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show began with a suggestion from Mark as to how the Tories might win the next election, followed by Dominique Samuels on the absolute evil that stalks the land under cover of "diversity":

To see the rest of the show, including a killer climate-change segment with Marc Morano and Christopher Monckton (the new Tony Curtis and Roger Moore), please click here.

Also on Tuesday, the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got back together at 77 WABC New York to mull subtle distinctions in the calls for American political civility. You can hear the full discussion here.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show closed out another day of political madness with Baroness Foster, Kathy Gyngell and Harvey Proctor, plus Jamie Jenkins with some sharp insights into the IMF's intervention into UK domestic politics. We ended the show with Alexandra Marshall on what the guys who gave us the Wuhan virus are cooking up next:

Just because nature made Anthrax doesn't mean you can cook up a bioweapon in your basement. It's not that we don't 'trust the science' - we don't trust the SCIENTISTS.@MarkSteynOnline pic.twitter.com/ImPytDXD1D — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) October 19, 2022

You can see the full show here.

~On Thursday, Liz Truss threw in the towel and became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Mark covered the day's events with Kate Hoey, Christopher Chope, Ken Livingstone, Lois Perry, James Melville and Leilani Dowding:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet and what she regards as merely the tip of the evil iceberg.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on the flight from normality around the west - plus, by popular demand, the return of the Durham Report. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for pre-Halloween chills with Deborah Kerr in The Innocents.

Also on Saturday, Mark offered his weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.