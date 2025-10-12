A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 5-11

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend to our Canadian readers and Happy (return to) Columbus Day Weekend south of the border!

We look forward to the anticipated return of the innocent hostages that have been held captive by the savage death cultists in Gaza for two years.

Laurene from Pennsylvania has just joined:

I've been a listener, pretty much since the COVID lockdown and the loss of Rush. I appreciate Mark's unique discussion of the crazy times we're living in. I admire his courage to keep speaking truth after the very real consequences he's faced for doing so. I also enjoy the (previous shows') musical additions, and I'm looking forward to listening to the Tales for Our Time.

As has Adam from South Australia:

Hi Mark, I'm sorry it has taken so long to join. I've been listening and learning off your commentary for about 15 years, maybe I just missed the "it was in my book 20 years ago" halcyon days, but be enjoyed The Mark Steyn Show, Clubland Q&A and your GB News shows immensely. Thanks for doing what you do and I'm so sad for you it has cost you what it has however I am hopeful you will be eternally rewarded for your work.

Jeanne from New York has renewed:

Please continue to get better, Mr. Steyn. Your voice is needed more than ever. Have been a fan since you began writing your books to wake us up.

Along with Michael from Quebec:

Thank you M. Steyn. Your writing has meant a great deal to me over the years. Michael.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ Mark shared an anthem for Teachers' Day from "The Sammy Cahn Rhythm'n'Blues Songbook" in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ On Monday Mark revealed the point at which "sometimes a society becomes too stupid to survive".

~ Two years on from October 7th, Mark considered the march of Hamas terrorists and their sympathizers onto college campuses and into the hospitals.

~ Mark returned on Wednesday to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered the normalizing/ glorifying of political violence across the west. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ This week's Laura's Links celebrated Sukkot otherwise known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths.

~ In Mark's Friday column, Mark asked - "to which polling station do you go to vote out Larry Ellison or Tony Blair?"

~ On Saturday, Mark played songs from the Continent and from the Commonwealth. Plus, a special Sinatra Sextet. In case you missed this episode of Mark Steyn on the Town at Serenade Radio, the replay is available for club members here.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed the spaghetti western, A Fistful of Dollars.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

