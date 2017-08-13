A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 7-13

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn remembering a man called Geoff Mack and a song that went everywhere.

~Monday was the 200th day of the Trump Administration, and Mark observed the occasion with an analysis of the ongoing incremental coup against the new president. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~Tuesday's SteynPost found Mark exploring further the strange evolution of a Statue of Liberty into a Statue of Immigration. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday the world woke to the news that North Korea was an all but fully fledged nuclear power. Mark discussed the issue with Stuart Varney on Fox Business, and later with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News. In between, on a busy TV day, he guest-hosted The Fox News Specialists. Also in the midweek news: A former Mark Steyn Show guest is being sued by terrorists.

~On Thursday Mark returned to primetime across America to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight". It was a lively line-up of guests, including Mike Mullen of Minnesota's City Pages on why LGBTQIA white persons can't go to the meeting. Click below to watch:

~Friday found Steyn back in the host's chair for another edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". North Korea and all the big stories were up for discussion, but the show concluded with Tucker's usual week-ender "Final Exam", in which Mark quizzed "America's Newsroom" anchors Shannon Bream and Bill Hemmer on the news of the week. Click below to watch:

~For our Saturday movie date, Steyn marked the centenary of Robert Mitchum with the film that made him a star: Out of the Past.

Mark very much appreciated this note from Club member Elizabeth Dixon:

Definitely Feline Groovy these days with your very polished, and fun, CD on high rotation - not the Flight of The Conchords novelty act it would first appear (kidding). That stylish Marvin obviously had a paw on the control panel. The soundtrack changed this morning, though, with the news of Glen Campbell's death. Jimmy Webb's 'Wichita Lineman' for Song of the Week?

We'll find out later today when a brand new se'nnight of commentary, music and more begins at SteynOnline.