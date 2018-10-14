A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 8-14

Dennis Miller and Mark Steyn will be on stage together in Reading, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York .

A week after the inaugural SRO Mark Steyn Cruise, it was announced that Mark will be back on stage for a tour with the legendary Dennis Miller. To pre-book your tickets, and for news of other live appearances, see below. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark's remembrance of the great French troubadour Charles Aznavour and, respectively, his biggest American and British hits.

~Mark's Monday Notebook focused on the similarities between President Trump and a recent judicial hearing, and a certain effete Canadian's battles with the state's thought police - with an aside on the great hit machine of Bachman-Bachmann Overdrive. It was our most-read piece of the week.

Later that day Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the colossus of the twentieth century (Clinton) and a discredited peripheral figure we should all forget about (Churchill). Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Topical Take found Mark mulling Kavanaugh, Kennedy, and the power of the American judiciary.

~On Wednesday Steyn rounded up three spirits-of-the-age news stories: A squirrel can be a service animal, a white man can be a person of color, but a woman can no longer be a woman.

~On Thursday Mark and Tucker chewed over the latest cover story for the Obama Administration's banana-republic interference with the 2016 election campaign:

If you haven't yet seen Mark's one-hour interview with Tucker about his terrific new book Ship of Fools, you're missing a treat.

~Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show was recorded during the sold-out Mark Steyn cruise before a live audience from America, Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, and featured Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer talking about the trials and tribulations of being an Irish conservative, the new all-gay all-Muslim all-abortion Ireland, and how to make compulsive drama out of the Ferguson, Missouri grand jury transcripts. They also discussed their new movie, which opened this weekend - Gosnell. Click below to watch:

As Mark Steyn Club member Steven Payne commented, "Great couple, great show" - even though, as Steven noticed, the shy and retiring Ann is hard to draw out of her shell. Mark's review of Gosnell is here.

~Our Saturday movie date marked the centenary of Robert Walker and celebrated his unforgettable performance in Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train. And, with Hurricane Michael in mind, we also reprised Mark's special on Songs in the Keys of Florida.

On the inaugural Mark Steyn Cruise many cruisers said to us that their dream guest for the next voyage would be the hilarious Dennis Miller. Well, we don't know about Dennis' sea legs, but he and Mark are getting together on stage for the first time for a tour of Pennsylvania and western New York (which is not too inconvenient for many Ontario fans). You can pre-book your tickets for Reading, Pennsylvania here, and for Syracuse, New York here - and in both there's a special opportunity to meet Dennis and Mark before the show.

Steyn will also be live on stage in San Francisco - at a gala fundraiser for the indispensable Pacific Research Institute with Victor Davis Hanson. That's on November 10th at the Ritz-Carlton, and Mark Steyn Club members can get a $50 discount on tickets by clicking here and scrolling down.

