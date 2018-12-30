A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 24-30

Mark quizzes Kennedy and Carley Shimkus on this week's edition of "Final Exam"

Happy eve of New Year's Eve. In case you missed it, here's how Christmas week looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight began with a rollicking one-hour pre-Yule interview of Steyn by Fox's Ashley Webster. We think you'll enjoy this. Click below to listen:

~Christmas Eve marked the two hundredth anniversary of a classic song first performed in a small church in Oberndorf, Austria on December 24th 1818: "Silent Night". Mark celebrated the birthday with a special live-performance edition of our Song of the Week.

Steyn's Song of the Week is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here.

Later on Christmas Eve Mark went full humbug and offered some plum duff.

~On Christmas Day Steyn presented his traditional festive cornucopia.

~Boxing Day brought Mark's annual observances of the holiday without end, and then some thoughts on the world's most sociable "lone wolves": the latter was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Steyn started the day on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" talking about President Trump's visit to Iraq and the 2020 Democrat contenders. The latter proved triggering for the usual snowflakes. Click below to watch:

Later Mark guest-hosted "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for a full hour on the media meltdown, illegal immigration and more. He also chaired a round of "Final Exam", Fox's popular quiz on the week's news, pitting Kennedy against Carley Shimkus:

~On Friday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone at America's Number One radio show. He also guest-hosted for Tucker on another jam-packed hour of pressing subjects, including the disturbing corruption at the highest levels of the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Special Counsel's Office:

~On Saturday our weekend movie date celebrated GÃ©rard Depardieu with his spirited comedy turn in The Closet.

Now that the all the holiday mailing dates have passed, if you're in need of a whoops-sorry-I'm-late present, may we propose a gift membership in The Mark Steyn Club; two on the aisle for Dennis Miller and Mark Steyn live on stage; or a berth on next year's second annual Mark Steyn Cruise.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with a special live-performance video edition of our Song of the Week, and continues on Monday with Mark's return to the Golden EIB Microphone at America's Number One radio show.