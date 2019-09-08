A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 2-8

Steyn on stage, en route to Alaska on this week's Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise

Greetings from the Mark Steyn Cruise, currently in spectacular Glacier Bay, and about to enjoy a climate apocalypse edition of The Mark Steyn Show with hockey-stick slayers Steve McIntyre and Ross McKitrick and WattsUpWithThat maestro Anthony Watts. (This ship has sailed, but there's always next year's Steyn Cruise - more details below.) Back on dry land, later today Mark will be presenting another entry in his series of Sunday Poems.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with our Labor Day/Labour Day observances as Steyn contemplated a world after work and celebrated a song of sweat and strain.

~On Labor Day itself, with Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida, Mark offered an audio cavalcade of the Sunshine State in music.

~Steyn's Tuesday Notebook looked at a particularly brazen example of Hollywood as one-party state: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Wednesday's edition of Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from pooped policemen to plucky Persians.

~Throughout the week the Mother of Parliaments endeavored to jump the shark with British Remainers' efforts to obstruct Brexit. On Thursday Mark considered the state of play in UK politics.

~Friday's edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn answering questions from Club members around the planet on everything from the barely impending trial of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to the standing down of stand-up comedy. Click below to watch:

Also on Friday, Robert Mugabe's rubber hit the road.

~At the weekend, after Kathy Shaidle's splendid summer series of film features, Steyn returned to his Saturday movie column with the prequel to Triumph of the Will & Grace.

Our marquee presentation for Mark Steyn Club members all week long was our audio adaptation of the environmental bestseller Climate Change: The Facts. Click for Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen, Part Seventeen, Eighteen, Nineteen, Twenty and Part Twenty-One. The latest episode airs today just before noon Eastern - that's 4pm Greenwich Mean Time.

