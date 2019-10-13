A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 7-13

Today there's a second chance to see Mark with Walter Kirn, Kat Timpf and Tyrus on "The Greg Gutfeld Show" coast to coast across America at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark joining Sky Australia's "Outsiders" to talk about the Democrats' investigation into Bill Barr's investigation into the Russia investigation - and about Downer and Papadopoulos' shots heard around the world. Click below to watch:

~Our Sunday-night Song of the Week offered a brand new live performance, with Steyn introducing Tal Bachman's rendition of an enduring song:

Mark also unveiled a new home page for our music specials, with live performances, interviews and documentaries laid out (like his Sunday poems and audio adventures) in easy-access Netflix-style tile format.

~On Monday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Hillary Clinton's continuing campaign to win the 2016 presidential election.

~On Tuesday Mark checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 to review the previous night's Canadian election debate. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday Steyn bade farewell to a close friend of Niger's Major Wanke. It was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links offered a tour of Internet delights from the trans war and the woke Old Vic to Big Papal and open borders.

~On Thursday Mark and Tucker served as the warm-up act for President Trump. Topics under consideration included CNN and Turkey, NBC and Harvey, and of course the swampiness of the Bidens.

~Friday found Steyn doing double-duty on TV and radio. He started the day talking Trump at "Fox & Friends" and then continued the debate on America's Number One radio show.

~Saturday's edition of Mark's Mailbox saw Steyn answering questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world. It was a memorable mÃ©lange of Macedonian melodies and mammy songs:

Mark's Mailbox is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here. (This week we also announced two members-only events for next month.)

~For our weekend movie date Mark considered Donald Pleasence and James Garner in The Great Escape.

Much of what we do here each month, including Tales for Our Time, Steyn's Song of the Week and our Sunday Poem, we also do live and on water on our Mark Steyn cruises. We thank you for all your kind comments about last month's Alaskan voyage - and are thrilled that so many have already signed up for next year's Third Annual Steyn Cruise, with Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black, Douglas Murray and more. For more information, call +1 (770) 952-1959 if you're dialing from beyond North America - and, if you're calling from Canada or the US, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

A new week of print, audio and video delights at SteynOnline begins tonight with Steyn's Song of the Week.