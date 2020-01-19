A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 13-19

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the first Number One hit of the Seventies, as well as a brand new entry in Steyn's Sunday Poems - Mark's reading of a hard, unsparing piece by the Bard of the Yukon: The Low-Down White.

Steyn's Sunday Poem is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~On Monday Mark started the day on America's Number One radio show and ended it on America's Number Two cable show. Impeachment dominated the week, but a throwaway aside by Steyn on the vanished diversity of the Democrat presidential field prompted a fit of the vapors from Media Matters to Italy's leading gay publication.

Later Mark joined Tucker Carlson for more Megxit. Click below to watch:

In the imperial metropolis both The Daily Mail and The Sun picked up on Steyn's comments.

~Tuesday found Mark back on the radio on the eve of a snoozeroo primary debate. Later that day Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the world's oldest Olympic medalist to Bernie Sanders haute couture.

~On Wednesday Steyn did double-duty on the radio, north and south of the border. First, he interviewed Congressman Steve Chabot, as one old impeachment hand to another. Click below to listen:

Next Mark joined John Oakley in Toronto to marvel at how the Royal Family wound up more diverse than the Democrat debate or the Oscar nominations:

In between, Steyn recalled a Trumpian night in Berniestan: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark addressed the big political pile-on of the week - Elizabeth Warren and CNN and the DNC vs Bernie Sanders:

~On Friday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on a range of topics from impeachment to the reconfiguration of humanity - via an Australian horn player's sister who married the forty-sixth in line to the throne. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Saturday Kathy Shaidle's weekly movie date went falling down with Michael Douglas.

A new week of print, audio and video delights at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.