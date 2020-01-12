Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head

Steyn's Song of the Week by Burt Bacharach and Hal David

January 12, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/9985/raindrops-keep-fallin-on-my-head Katharine Ross and Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Does it feel like "the Twenties" to you yet? Can't say it really does to me. But perhaps no decade (yes, yes, don't start) seems like a decade until its particular character takes shape. When did, for example, "the Seventies" start to become distinct from "the Sixties"? Still, half-a-century ago, America greeted the 1970s with the very first Number One record of the new era, and it's so good that we might as well avail ourselves of the excuse to celebrate it: Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head

And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed

Nothing seems to fit... I'll say. Who knew it would be mostly downhill after that? (The last Number One record of the Seventies was "Escape (The PiÃ±a Colada Song)". I rest my case.) But "Raindrops" is one of those numbers that seems to conjure the mood of the moment. Which, of course, is what it was designed to do in the first place - for a particular scene in the movie for which it was written. It's a song that was everywhere for a while: Everybody sang it, and then everybody stopped, and it's been pretty much left alone for a third of a century or so. Yet its sunny glow lingers: The men who created that sound were one of the most famous songwriting teams in the world by 1970, if only because songwriting teams were thin on the ground by then. But "Bacharach & David" were household words. As I wrote a while back: Burt Bacharach, the music guy, was the famous one - a conductor-pianist, a celebrity and a star, the embodiment of what they called in Britain, somewhat to his bewilderment, 'the Bacharach sound'. 'I think it was something to do with the flugelhorns,' he once told me. Women, in particular, grew very flugelhorny in his presence. He was a bona fide sex symbol. 'Every songwriter looks like a dentist,' said Sammy Cahn, 'except Burt Bacharach.' Hal David made a passable dentist, and thus generated fewer magazine covers and gossip columns, content for the most part to be the other fellow to Burt's Bacharach... The general assumption was that Burt was the great artist, Hal the solid craftsman who did a good professional job. In fact, David made Bacharach sing easier. The tunes were certainly more interesting than the average rock number, in both their harmonies and their shifts of time-signatures (the 3/4 bar in "I Say A Little Prayer", for example), but they never sounded tricksy because Hal David's words made them sing so effortlessly. "I marvel at Hal's selflessness," Elvis Costello said to me a few years back, after his own collaboration with Bacharach. "He always served the music." They had been partners for over a decade, ever since their first hit together, "Magic Moments" for Perry Como. But by 1969 they were at the top of their game, in every field. I once discussed Irving Berlin with Hal David, and he explained what, among many accomplishment, impressed him the most. "Berlin," he said, "is unique in that he worked successfully and continuously in all three arenas of the popular song - shows, films, Tin Pan Alley. Burt and I tried that in the Sixties, and believe me, it's tough." But for a while they pulled it off. At the end of 1968, Promises, Promises was a smash on Broadway and produced a big pop hit in "I'll Never Fall In Love Again". Their Number One hit for Herb Alpert, "This Guy's In Love With You", became a Number Seven hit for Dionne Warwick as "This Girl's In Love With You". And they got a call from Hollywood for a new picture, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - a true-ish story William Goldman had been toying with for a decade until Bonnie and Clyde opened the eyes of uptight studio execs to movies on the side of the bad guys. In this case, the baddies were played by the most amiable star of the era, Paul Newman, and a fellow not far behind, at least when photographed from his good side, Robert Redford. In real life, their gang contained killers; in the fictional version, the studio foresaw merely a killer song. So they signed Bacharach for the orchestral score, and demanded a hit number for a bucolic interlude in which Butch (Paul Newman) puts Sundance's gal Etta (Katharine Ross) on the handlebars of a bicycle and takes her for a spin. "'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head' was my title," Bacharach told me. "I looked at the scene with the bicycle and it just came into my head. Hal didn't like it." Nobody likes to be boxed in, and that title does a lot of boxing. At MGM two decades earlier, Arthur Freed had told Comden & Green to go and write a film called Singin' in the Rain. "All we knew," Betty Comden liked to say, "is that somewhere we'd have to have a scene where it was raining and a guy was singing." "In it," added Adolph Green. When you're given "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head", all you know is that somewhere you're going to have a head and raindrops are falling. On it. You can understand why Hal David was wary of being confined to a song scenario that didn't seem to have much to do with the movie. Hitherto, throughout their long contribution, Burt Bacharach's most valuable contribution to the lyrics had been medical: David went to visit the pneumonia-stricken Bacharach in hospital. And then he wrote: 'What do you get when you kiss a guy?

You get enough germs to catch pneumonia

After you do, he'll never phone ya

I'll Never Fall In Love Again...' On the day Burt got out of the hospital, Hal gave him the lyrics and they finished the song. On Butch Cassidy, Bacharach's title was one great nosebleed, and David kept rejecting "Raindrops Keep Fallin'" and proposing alternatives. "None of them seemed to work as well," Bacharach told me. "I think it was because I'd been scoring the picture and I'd seen it so many times, far more than Hal. And every time I watched that scene I heard that title. When you're scoring a film, you serve the story, the plot, the characters. And that title just seemed right." So Hal David quit grumbling and got to it. And, if nothing else, the unwanted title brought forth a most unusual image from the lyricist in the song's very first rhyme: Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head

And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed

Nothing seems to fit

Those Raindrops Are Fallin' On My Head, they keep fallin'... Bacharach's tune sounds very contemporary (for reasons we'll come to) but is in a slightly modified version of standard AABA form. So, after the statement of the main theme, he repeats it, and David writes: So I just did me some talkin' to the sun

And I said I didn't like the way he got things done

Sleepin' on the job

Those Raindrops Are Fallin' On My Head, they keep fallin'... "We wrote the song with Paul Newman in mind," said Hal David. "Not for him to sing but the character of Butch Cassidy. You don't write for the singer who's going to be singing over the scene. You should write for the character and what the scene has to say." In their book America's Songs, Philip Furia and Michael Lasser write that "David gives the lyric an offhanded quality that feels very close to the understated spinning of yarns, although the release breaks with Butch's laconic manner. It's impossible to imagine the shrewd, skeptical Cassidy ever saying": But there's one thing I know

The blues they send to meet me

Won't defeat me

It won't be long

Till happiness steps up to greet me... Oh, I don't know. It's excellent film writing. Without a trace of period feel, the song is absolutely right for that moment in the picture: Whenever I see it, I find I've always forgotten the bit where Etta is in the hayloft and Butch is bicycling round the barnyard doing a bit of stunt riding - one foot on the bike seat, the other leg up in the air behind him, that sort of thing. Bacharach suddenly lurches into self-conscious circus pastiche, the sort of thing he's too much his own man to ever be very good at. As you'll know if you've ever seen the original Casino Royale, Burt composes some of the worst comic music around: He doesn't seem to grasp the essential point - that, when you're writing funny music, you have to be deadly serious about it. And that's before we get to the moment when Butch goes crashing, somewhat improbably, through a split-rail fence and finds himself confronting a cranky bull, at whom he winks. But they're details. It's the overall spirit of the scene that stays with you. Butch Cassidy was a real person, and famous in his day for his likeability. William Goldman, the screenwriter, drew much of the film from actual events in Cassidy's life. But the bicycle scene he cooked up himself. As he says, "At that time, bicycles really were a phenomenon." So he put one in, and the moment became the embodiment of Cassidy: a likeable fellow given a terrifically likeable song. Leslie Nielsen parodied it in Spy Hard, and Spider-Man 2 also evokes its spirit very affectionately. Yet, at the time, very few singers seemed to sense the possibility of any magic in the marriage of that scene and that number. Steve Tyrell, who's a popular standards singer these days (including with the Clintons and the Prince of Wales), started out as a teenage A&R man at Scepter Records and thus worked with Bacharach & David on all those early Dionne Warwick hits - "Alfie" and "The Look of Love" and whatnot. When he came to make his own Bacharach album a couple of years back, Tyrell mused that "Raindrops" was Burt's attempt to write a Bob Dylan song and developed a cute party piece of what it would sound like in a Dylanesque rasp. I sort of see what he means. But I think that's mostly a function of the upward sevenths in the main phrase: And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed... That sounds like a fellow in the shower trying to sing an octave leap and falling just a little short - which is very Bob Dylan (especially latterly). It's the way a lot of guys sing, but it's not the way a lot of composers write - because it can sound as if you're just taking a flying leap in the dark. Which is also rather Dylanesque. Bacharach then follows it with an actual octave leap - "Nothing seems to fit" - but starting from a lower note on the "to", which has the effect of making the "bed" leap seem retrospectively intentional. Which, again, can be quite Dylan-like if you've seen him live or even in studio recently. Which, from a Bacharach point of view, sounds a bit like a conservatory composer trying to write a vernacular song. At any rate, whether or not it was composed with him in mind, Burt and Hal took "Raindrops" to Bob Dylan. These days, midway through a project to record each and every song Sinatra ever sang (up to and including "There's a Flaw in my Flue"), he might give it a more serious consideration. But back then he said no, not interested. Bacharach's next choice was Ray Stevens, king of the novelty song - "Everything Is Beautiful", "The Streak", "Ahab the Arab", etc. So they arranged a screening of the film, and whaddaya know? Ray liked the picture but turned down the song. That left a guy whom Burt had just taken under his wing more or less at Dionne Warwick's request: B J Thomas. The day before the session, Thomas' doctor told him he had laryngitis and that he shouldn't sing for at least two weeks. B J showed up at the studio anyway, dosed up with throat syrup. Bacharach, being his usual perfectionist self, rejected the first five takes, and only pronounced himself satisfied when Thomas' voice was so near to giving out that he couldn't have managed another performance. After the film's premiere, a 20th Century Fox exec asked B J how he'd got the idea to sing the song in a raspy voice and told him it sounded just like Paul Newman. By the time they recorded the single, Thomas' vocal timbre was back to normal, and in any case Bacharach's instrumental tag gives the record a much smoother feel than the soundtrack. In Britain, Sacha Distel had the hit. In America, M Distel's principal contribution to popular music is as the composer of "La Belle Vie" - or, in English, "The Good Life". But I always loved his singing voice, and I miss it, and his tone and phrasing on the middle section of "Raindrops" is such an easy, happy sound. Pure bliss. It's fun in French, too - "Toute la pluie tombe sur moi": And since then? Well, raindrops began falling on Bacharach & David's heads almost immediately. A film musical of Lost Horizon turned into a nightmare and bust up the team for good. Both men had other hits with other collaborators in the Eighties but I don't think "That's What Friends Are For" or "Arthur's Theme" are what anybody has in mind when they rave about how great Burt Bacharach is. As for Hal David, "To All The Girls I've Loved Before" is fine but it's no "Wives And Lovers". At the time, Bacharach & David were regarded as Tin Pan Alley throwbacks, easy-listening guys serving Perry Como, Jack Jones, Herb Alpert, the Carpenters and somehow managing to hold on in an age of rock supergroups and singer-songwriters: "The other day," Elvis Costello said to me back when he was touring with Bacharach, "this German guy was giving Burt a hard time because he'd never got into rock 'n' roll. And Burt said, well, if you've just come out of the army and you're studying composition with Henry Cowell and listening to Dizzy Gillespie, Bill Haley doesn't sound that hip. And I can see that now." Forty years on, the Velvet Underground, Jefferson Airplane, you name it, all sound as quaintly dated as Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians. But Bacharach wound up cooler than ever. "It's like the clothes from the Sixties," said Burt. "They don't work anymore. A lot of the songs don't work anymore." And he flashed me a big, perfect smile. "But some songs do." So Bacharach got to sing "What the World Needs Now" in the Austin Powers film, while "I Say a Little Prayer" spurred My Best Friend's Wedding to its only moment of inspiration, and for a while the composer's concert appearances opened with a movie clip of Mike Myers saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Burt Bacharach." But, as Costello said to me, a lot of the Bacharach revival seemed parodic, or, at any rate, ironic" - as if, even now, the rockers couldn't admit this stuff was good. One assumes the Manic Street Preachers, the Flaming Lips, Shonen Knife and Jebediah all genuinely like "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head", although it can be hard to tell. But I'm not sure they're really what the song needs at this stage: But what are the alternatives? Ella's version is too slow, and drains a lot of the energy out; Burl Ives is as you'd expect, alas; and David Hasselhoff's is alarmingly insinuating. But where's everybody else? Ah, well. In the end, there's always a barnyard dappled in sunlight, a girl, a boy, a bicycle, and not a care in the world: Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head

But that doesn't mean my eyes will soon be turnin' red

Crying's not for me

Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complainin'

Because I'm free

~If you've yet to hear it, do give a listen to our annual Twelfth Night music special featuring live performances from The Mark Steyn Show over the years - including Peter Noone & Herman's Hermits, Patsy Gallant, Loudon Wainwright III, Elisabeth von Trapp and many more. And, if Sacha Distel up above has put you in the mood for English hits sung in French, you'll enjoy "J'ai Ton Sourire Dans Mon Coeur". You can hear the full show here. Our Netflix-style tile-format archives for Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poems have proved so popular with listeners and viewers that we thought we'd do the same for our musical features. Just click here, and you'll find easy-to-access live performances by everyone from Herman's Hermits to Liza Minnelli; Mark's interviews with Chuck Berry, Leonard Bernstein and Bananarama (just to riffle through the Bs); and audio documentaries on P G Wodehouse's songs, John Barry's Bond themes, Simon after Garfunkel, and much more. We'll be adding to the archive in the months ahead, but, even as it is, we hope you'll find the new SteynOnline music home page a welcome respite from the woes of the world. What is The Mark Steyn Club? Well, it's an audio Book of the Month Club and a video poetry circle, and a live music club. We don't (yet) have a Mark Steyn clubhouse, but we do have other benefits - and the Third Annual Steyn Cruise, on which we always do a live-performance edition of our Song of the Week. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, we also have a special Gift Membership. More details here.

