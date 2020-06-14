A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 8-14

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Nancy's boots walkin' all over you one more time.

~On Monday Steyn was behind the Golden EIB Microphone to ponder why certain #BlackLivesMatter but many more don't, along with other topics such as CGI sex scenes, the uselessness of America's generals, the vaporizing of key editors and columnists, and the attempt to do the same to J K Rowling. Click below to listen:

~On Tuesday Steyn was back on America's Number One radio show to consider the Ashanti appropriation of Chuck and Nancy, and whether full Justin blackface is far behind. Also: Is wimpery the way to win? Plus: Uber Eats brings back segregated dining - and what's the best way to cure Covid-19 - race riots, or Sir Isaac Newton's toad-vomit recipe?

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show featured a civilizational fire sale of news and comment, plus a pasha assassinated, the only gay in the village evicted, Gone with the Wind gone, a famous locked-room murder, Dame Nellie Melba on the air, and a song for Hong Kong. You can listen to the full show here.

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the policing of pandemics to the privilege of a princess.

Finally Mark closed out Wednesday with a long-awaited return to "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Steyn found himself back on The Rush Limbaugh Show but as guest rather than guest-host, talking further about Generation Woke's war on history.

~Friday saw Mark closing out the week in the host's chair yet again for America's Number One radio show. talking about the rise of Chazzistan, the new utopia of non-open borders and swift deportations, the sudden disappearance of the Duchess of Sussex's best chum, and genetically modified mosquitoes in a wasteland of plinths:

~For our Saturday movie date, Kathy Shaidle offered just another cop-out clip show.

~Our marquee presentation all week was Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - G K Chesterton's metaphysical thriller The Man Who Was Thursday. Click for Part Nine, Part Ten, Part Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen, Fourteen and Fifteen - or for a good old binge-listen go here.

Episode Sixteen of The Man Who Was Thursday airs tonight.

