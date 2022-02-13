A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 7-13

On this week's Steyn Shows , Mark talked to Rex Murphy and Brendan O'Neill about the spreading truck protests, as Canadian citizens faced down the robocops at the Windsor/Detroit bridge.

Programming note: The audio version of Steyn's Song of the Week airs today, Sunday, on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern/9.30am Pacific. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Song of the Week that owed its start to a lucky accident and a personal tragedy.

~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up stirring sights from Ottawa to Alberta - and the buffoonery of incompetent Trudeau attack-dog Bernie Farber.

Also on Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with the ever greater gulf between our political theatre and anything that really matters. Brendan O'Neill joined Mark to discuss the not so Great Reset, and David Murrin checked in to look at China's Belt-and-Roading of Latin America, as US power fades even in its backyard. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show included Rex Murphy on the elites' contempt for the masses:

Afterwards, Snerdley & Steyn got together the old EIB band at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC for a brisk tour of topics from Oscar to Justin to Camilla.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show delved further into the way we live now, from Australia to Scotland. Plus a Genocide Olympics edition of Uighur Wednesday:

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show included Matt Ridley on the latest revelations on the original Covid "conspiracy theory" - that it all obviously came from a Chinese lab:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from trucker-induced optimism to butch Frenchmen.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of the elites' crackdown on their citizens. You can listen to the full show here.

~Our marquee presentation was the launch of our latest Tale for Our Time, in celebration of the US Government breezily busting through the $30 trillion debt ceiling: The Million-Pound Bank Note by Mark Twain. You can hear Part One here, and Part Two here. Part Three airs this evening.

~For our weekend movie date Rick McGinnis picked Jean Arthur in The More the Merrier.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week.