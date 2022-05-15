A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 8-14

Here at SteynOnline we're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club. More on that below. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the first stand-alone weekly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a Song of the Week prompted by Steyn's recent interviews with vaccine widows.

~On Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with a few thoughts on where we are right now. Click below to watch:

Also on Monday's show were two guests who lost their fathers to the vaccine, Kelly Hatfield and Joe Ward, plus Baroness Hoey on the Northern Ireland elections and Laura Perrins on the Gretafication of everything. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday Mark talked to Jules Serkin, a BBC presenter stricken by the vaccine, plus Natalie Winters on Chinese investments in social media and Peter Hitchens on Ireland - with a few personal reflections on being disdained as a Canadian gaslighter:

Later on Tuesday the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got together on 77 WABC to ponder the leftist intimidation of judges and the death of Californian landscaping.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark talking to Martin Brighty about his NHS walking stick ...and huge bills for everything else:

Later, the show covered the Big Shut-Up, the coming collapse and the Islamo-leftist alliance. You can watch the full show here.

~Thursday's Steyn Show began with dispatches from Bonkersworld and a WHO power grab, and included more victims of the vaccine and the state of Euro-British relations:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from criminalizing idiocy to the sudden lack of baby formula.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Saturday Mark joined Neil Oliver for more on the need to get out from under the last two years:

You can watch the full interview and the full show here.

Later, for his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis programmed a Double-Cross Double Feature.

The Hundred Years Ago Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now beginning its sixth year. First Week Founding Member Jan Schiebout says:

Thanks, Mark, and Happy Club Birthday to all!

If you'd like to join Jan in our ranks, we'd love to have you. We thank all our First Week Founding Members from May 2017 who've decided to re-up for a sixth year, and we hope our First Fortnight Founding Members will want to do the same in the days ahead. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.