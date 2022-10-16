A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 9-15

This week, the heavy-handed state regulator OffComm, chaired by Britain's chief censor Lord Grade, announced yet another investigation into The Mark Steyn Show .

Programming note: Later this morning at SteynOnline, Mark will have a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, followed by a brand new Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the latter show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Steyn Show special edition featuring an in-depth conversation with Marc Morano on The Great Reset.

Later Mark shared some songs for the storm-tossed Carolinas.

~On Columbus Day/Canadian Thanksgiving Steyn did his best to get in the holiday spirit despite all the statue-toppling and historical erasure.

Also on Monday, a new week of the Steyn Show began with Mark's take on the barrage of "asylum-seekers", followed by Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the war on farming, Toby Young on PayPal's plans to steal your money, Mahyar Tousi on the Iranian insurgents, and David Starkey on whether Donald Trump is the new Earl of Oxford. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show found Mark doing the first interview with Dutch Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos on the damaging admission he extracted from Pfizer's President of Vaccines:

To see the rest of the segment, plus the breeziness of nuclear chit-chat, the political consequences of demographic decline, and legislators who prefer the EU to their own national sovereignty, please click here.

Also on Tuesday, the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got back together at 77 WABC New York to mull America's woke and increasingly worthless institutions. You can hear the full discussion here.

~Wednesday brought the news that the heavy-handed UK state regulator, Michael Grade's OffComm, had opened yet another investigation into The Mark Steyn Show. Naomi Wolf joined Steve Bannon on his War Room show to discuss, and made the important point that, for OffComm, truth is no defense - because what matters is whether the truth is "harmful":

Later, on that evening's Mark Steyn Show, Mark tried, unsuccessfully, to avoid the subject of OffComm. However, Jasmine Birtles was on hand to ponder the state of the economy, while Dr Aseem Malhotra and Jamie Jenkins fact-checked the "fact-checkers", and Alexandra Marshall and Andrew Lawton tried hard to hold on to their money:

~On Thursday's Steyn Show, in the wake of the latest appalling case out of Bradford, Mark and Harriet Sergeant shared their thoughts on passing off Pakistani Muslim child-rapists as "Asian grooming gangs":

Among Steyn's other guests were Alex de Koning of Stop Oil Now, Leilani Dowding on Full Fact's diversification into joke-checking, and vax victim Jules Serkin on a revealing encounter with her doctor. You can watch the full show here.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Canada's culture of death to high-tax bovine flatulence.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on the deteriorating scene from the Beltway to Britain, Davos to the Donbass. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis went hustling through the Seventies.

Also on Saturday, Mark offered his weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

The Hundred Years Ago Show and our Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now in its sixth year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.