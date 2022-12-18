A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 11-17

Mark is recovering from his two heart attacks, but the show must go on. It was still a busy week at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how it looked:

~The week began with another seasonal Song of the Week, the rangifer classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

With Yule approaching, Mark continued his repeat serialization of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Tales for Our Time. In Sunday's episode, Ebenezer Scrooge confronts his own fate.

~Monday began a new week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. Patrick Christys filled the guest-host chair, talking about "Islamophobia" with Mahyar Tousi, Rotherham revisionism with Charlie Peters, Ngozi with Andy Ngo, and the Sussexes with Angela Levin.

A few hours later, we concluded our holiday serialization of A Christmas Carol with Scrooge finding himself returned from the custody of the Spirits with a new Christmas spirit himself.

~On Tuesday, Mark revived a much-requested Christmas column about an overlooked corner of the Gospels.

Mark Dolan then took the reins of The Mark Steyn Show, joined by William Clouston on broken Britain, Jonathan Gullis on mitigating migrants, Andrew Montford on turning off the taps, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek on Euro-corruption.

~Mark Dolan returned to the guest-host chair Wednesday for a wide-ranging show about tragedy on the English Channel with Matthew Goodwin and Patrick O'Flynn, plus gender indoctrination with Calvin Watts and Alexandra Marshall on turning the tables.

Later on, we kicked off an encore presentation of another holiday Tale for Our Time, Jack London's A Klondike Christmas.

~Laura Rosen Cohen took a break from her Hanukkah preparations Thursday morning to serve up a fresh batch of links to get you through the next week. This week, Laura shared stories about remaining grateful, PayPal's decline, and J.K. Rowling's big move, among other things.

Mark Dolan then closed out the GB News week with nurse Amy Gallagher on the woke NHS, Kara Kennedy on Sussex rubbish, Dr Aseem Malhotra on vaccine harms, and Kelvin MacKenzie on the big picture.

The Jack London Christmas then continued in Steyn Christmas Show-like fashion as an agglomeration of diverse nationalities are holed up in the Yukon on Christmas Eve when a stranger arrives at their cabin door.

~Mark Steyn returned to the microphone Friday afternoon for another live Clubland Q&A. Mark fielded questions and well-wishes from Mark Steyn Club members around the world as he talked about the reason he's been lying low for a couple of weeks, plus Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and Canada's relationship with assisted suicide.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a classic Steve McQueen Western, Nevada Smith.

We also dusted off another seasonal Tale for our Time, Mark's reading of Lucy Maud Montgomery's Christmas at Green Gables and Beyond.

