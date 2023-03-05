A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 26-March 4

Steyn talks to German MEP Christine Anderson in an interview that made news across Canada.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman talking to the animals and Steyn surfing the 1960s Euro-zeitgeist.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show kicked off with Mark talking to German Euro-MP Christine Anderson at the end of her capacity-crowd tour of Canada:

Click here to see the full show, which made a lot of news, including in Canada's "newspaper of record".

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find every episode from the last year and many more from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show saw the return of stats man Jamie Jenkins, running the numbers on the remorseless migrant tide:

Click here for the full show - which ended with Steyn going full Jabba Jabba.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC to talk American student debt, Canadian corpses and the dissolution of US citizenship. Click below to listen:

~On St David's Day, The Mark Steyn Show returned with three of its most popular guests – Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - taking the pulse of the planet. Plus Mark reviving his Brit Wanker Copper of the Day:

Click here to see the full show, which included Leilani's spirited denunciation of the last three years of Covid totalitarianism:

~On Thursday Mark joined Megyn Kelly for a substantive tour of current issues:

Click here for the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Peking's psychological warfare to identity politics in the cockpit.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on various aspects of our disintegrating world - plus breaking news of Eva's permanent Twitter suspension, which turned out to be not so permanent after all. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for the Danish film Land of Mine.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Mark's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.