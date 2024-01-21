A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 14-20

At long last, Michael E Mann's lawsuit against Mark Steyn has gone to trial. Mark continues to be in the dock in courtroom 518 of the DC Superior Court in the nation's fetid capitol over a 270 word blog post from 2012 that called out corruption at Penn State - specifically its cover-up of serial paedo Jerry Sandusky and its likewise appalling cover-up of global warm-monger Michael E Mann and his fraudulent climate-change "hockey stick".

This should have gone to trial years ago - but sadly, Mark's then co-defendants went down the procedural bollocks road - depleting precious resources and time. Mark took a different approach. He asked to separate from them and go to trial immediately but was denied. Instead of resting on his laurels, Mark then used funds raised to undertake an exhaustive research project culminating in the publication of "A Disgrace To The Profession: The World's Scientists, In Their Own Words, On Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick And Their Damage To Science - Volume 1 in 2015.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began Sunday evening with Mark highlighting Hill's "The Glory of Love" as his Song of the Week.

~With less than 24 hours until the trial's commencement, Mark shared some thoughts in his Monday Notebook about injustice in the D.C. courts and elsewhere.

~As the trial kicked off Tuesday, Mark weighed in on selective law enforcement and offered a look at what the week has in store.

Mark's colleague Amy K Mitchell entered the scene that evening with the first daily recap of Mann vs Steyn.

~On Wednesday, Mark shared Ann McElhinney's and Phelim McAleer's first podcast reenactment of the Mann vs Steyn court proceedings, featuring actors sharing key moments from each day.

In Wednesday daily digest, Amy Mitchell wrote about Bill Nye's attempts at juror persuasion.

~Mark celebrated – sort of – the completion of jury selection and the beginning of the trial's real business Thursday morning.

Laura Rosen Cohen swung by to serve up a batch of her famous links, covering perpetual jihad, the American Deep State, and Taiwan's middle finger.

Amy Mitchell's shared some of Mark's hit quotes from the trial in her Thursday recap, which closed out the first week of the case.

~Mark took advantage of having a court-free Friday to host a live Clubland Q&A, in which he brought listeners up to speed on the trial and also fielded questions on demographic destiny and the coming world war.

~On Saturday, we shared the third part of Ann and Phelim's serialization of the all-consuming trial, looking at a 'Nobel Mann'.

Amy Mitchell offered up a week-in-review of her own, including a press roundup of what others have said about the trial of the century this week.

Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday movie date with a screening of The Furies starring Barbara Stanwyck.

