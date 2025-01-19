A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 12-18

This week our friends at VIBUK (Vaccine Injured & Bereaved UK) - pictured here with Mark in 2022 - fought to make their voice heard at the Covid-19 "Inquiry". Unfortunately, the process - as conducted thus far - is clearly intended to cover-up rather than reveal the "inconvenient truth" of their existence.

This week marked the return of our popular Tales for Our Time series, brilliantly narrated by Mark himself. It is our first foray into the work of Robert Hugh Benson. Lord of the World is a far-sighted novel of 1907 looking ahead to the world of the early twenty-first century....

As Mark notes in his introduction, "for a chap writing in 1907, Mr Benson gets a lot of things right - including the rise of the east, the degeneration of western universities, the coming of a European parliament. On the other hand, he's a little ahead of the game on the US absorption of Canada..."

Here are Parts One and Two. Tune in for a new episode tonight.

Steyn's Sunday Poem - also returned this week with a timely look back at Mark's reading of "Greenland".

Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poem are one of many benefits for Mark Steyn Club members. We are grateful to our new and returning members this week from California, Florida, Georgia, Israel, Kansas, London, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New South Wales, New York, North Carolina, Queensland, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and beyond. If you are not yet a member, or your membership has lapsed, we invite you to join today.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In this week's edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark celebrated John Barry, 007 composer and the man who invented "spy music".

~ Mark's Monday's column - our most read piece of the week - was devoted to the proliferation of Paedos in a once great nation.

~ In Tuesday's Notebook, Mark pondered the proposal for an Imam at the Inaugural.

~ Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with Mark fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. Here is the Action Replay

~ This week's Laura's Links included Laura Rosen Cohen's take on the ceasefire deal.

~ On Friday, Mark stated what is becoming increasingly obvious with regard to UK government cover-up from the vaccines to the Pakistani Muslim rape gangs - "The Baronesses Won't Save You."

~ Mark Steyn On the Town was back on Serenade Radio on Saturday (replay available to club members here) with highlights from The Jacques Brel Songbook and The Mrs O'Leary Songbook.

~ "The Best of Everything", a melodrama about working women in the big city, was the subject of this week's Rick's Flicks.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.