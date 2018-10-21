A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 15-21

TJ ponders whether to use the Mark Steyn Show Bag as a litter tray, while Marvin, star of Feline Groovy , looks on. Mark's beloved cat TJ died on Tuesday morning.

Mark will be live in Newton, Massachusetts a week from today. For more details, see below. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark discussing media know-nothings, the Gosnell grosses, whatever happened to Peggy Sue, and - the major news of the hour - the Nova Scotia duck-tolling retriever: it was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Monday evening Steyn and Tucker Carlson mulled two of the week's big topics - the Saudi consulate accidentally questioning a man to death, and Elizabeth Warren taking a DNA test to prove that, as she's one one-thousand-and-twenty-fourth Native American, she totally qualifies as Harvard Law School's "first woman of color". Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Mark hosted another edition of Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on the Middle East, identity politics, and much more. To hear the full show, click here.

~On Wednesday Canada became the first G7 nation to legalize pot. Steyn braved the smoke-shrouded perfumed air of Toronto to join the great John Oakley on the radio. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Mark and Tucker chewed over Keira Knightley and other A-list talent going #MeToo on the Disney back catalogue.

~On Friday the House of Saud did a modified limited chop-up hang-out and admitted that their consular services now include full-scale dismemberment. Steyn's weekend round-up considered the issue, as well as Canada's oddly coercive tolerance, and Dennis Miller's sketch aversion. Adding to the weekend gaiety, Mark sold his soul to the Denial Devil.

~Our Saturday movie date celebrated the original singing cowboy Gene Autry. We also marked the centenary of singer-songwriter Bobby Troup with an audio special featuring live music from Mark, Cheryl Bentyne of the Manhattan Transfer, and Tal Bachman, and with a video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week. Click below to watch:

Steyn's Song of the Week is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here. And don't forget our special Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

The saddest news of the week was the death on Tuesday morning of Mark's beloved cat TJ. We thank you for all your kind comments on the loss of a talented colleague, seen here (albeit under a stage name) lending his luster to Steyn and Tony nominee Marla Schaffel in a song from Feline Groovy:

As many readers know, the low point of Cary Katz and CRTV's ten-million-dollar lawsuit against Steyn came when one of their goons attempted to steal TJ's cat tree. CRTV continues to deny that they've lost their suit against Mark and, rather than pay up and move on, the serial litigant Katz has recently undergone his own dead Katz bounce in both the New York Supreme Court and the American Arbitration Association (where the great TJ cat-tree heist is part of the case). For those interested, we've provided a handy guide to the multiple Katz/CRTV lawsuits against Mark, linking to the most recent court orders and other developments. But, whatever happens, that litigious creep is never getting TJ's cat tree.

Next Sunday, October 28th, at 3pm, Steyn will be at the Boston Marriott in Newton to accept the Genesis Award from CJUI (Christians and Jews United for Israel). Aside from speaking, he'll also be signing copies of Lights Out - so it should be a fun afternoon, and if you're in the vicinity of Greater Boston we hope to see you there.

Mark will also be live on stage in San Francisco - at a gala fundraiser for the indispensable Pacific Research Institute with Victor Davis Hanson. That's on November 10th at the Ritz-Carlton, and Mark Steyn Club members can get a $50 discount on tickets by clicking here and scrolling down.

Steyn and Dennis Miller have added a couple of extra dates to their first tour together in Pennsylvania and western New York: They'll now be in Reading, Syracuse, Rochester and Wilkes-Barre (some of which are not too inconvenient for many Ontario fans) - and at all four events there's a special opportunity to meet Dennis and Mark immediately after the show.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.