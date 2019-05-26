A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 20-26

Steyn and George Papadopoulos prepare to film the second part of their in-depth interview, concluding with a shocking glimpse of the personal toll his ordeal has taken

~The week began with a Steyn Club second-birthday live-performance edition of our Song of the Week with Mark talking to Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits about a hit all over the world. Click below to watch:

~Monday was a busy day for Steyn, with double duty on Rush and Tucker. He started with America's Number One radio show, and then swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to consider Robert De Niro's call for the arrest and incarceration of Trump.

~Tuesday's brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show presented the second part of Mark's in-depth interview with Deep State Target George Papadopoulos, including amazing tales of honey traps and money traps - and the tragic personal cost to George and his wife.

For Part One of Steyn's Papadopoulos interview please see here.

~On Wednesday Mark previewed the release from prison of the American Taliban, John Walker Lindh. It was our most-read piece of the week. He also returned to The Rush Limbaugh Show to contemplate another year and a half of investigation without end.

~On Thursday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Nancy Pelosi's prayers for the President only to find that breaking news intervened.

~The week ended with a third appearance behind the Golden EIB Microphone - and the launch of our second-anniversary Tale for Our Time: Mark reads an E M Forster classic predicting the age of the Internet, The Machine Stops. To listen to Part One, click here. To listen to Part Two, click here.

~Saturday's edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn answering questions from Club members around the planet on on the rise of the Brexit Party, the shame of Canada's Afghan war "memorial", the fetters of our betters, and other lively topics:

Later our weekend movie date celebrated the bicentennial of Queen Victoria with her ghillie and her munshi.

