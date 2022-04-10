A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 4-10

Monday's Steyn Show began with Mark and Kathy Gyngell and a memorable and emotional segment on the blizzard of lies and the victims of lockdown.

Programming note: Please join Mark for a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs every Sunday on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm North American Eastern.

Today is the first round of the French presidential election. Steyn and the doyenne of commentateuses Parisiennes, Anne-Élisabeth Moutet, will break it all down for you on Monday's Mark Steyn Show.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the centenary of Doris Day and a song for the occasion.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with an all too predictable government report on the damage done to children by the Covid regime. Kathy Gyngell joined Mark to discuss. Click below to watch:

Also on the show were John O'Sullivan from Budapest on Viktor Orbán's landslide, Con Coughlin on lessons from the Falklands, and one of Mark's favourite broadcasters, Sue Cook, on the media's failures in the Covid years. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday the Steyn Show covered Marine Le Pen's poll surge, the ruble's rebound, the dollar's demise, and the indestructible Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse's take on a strange rebranding of grooming-gang victims:

Later on Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got the old EIB band back together at New York's legendary WABC to discuss Ukraine and the Republicans' wretched consultant-industrial complex.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show welcomed one of the few elected politicians demanding accountability for the disastrous policies of the Covid years, Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts. Also on the show were Bruno Maçães on how stands the war and Alexander Larman on the canceling of Jane Austen:

~On Thursday, as he explained upfront, Steyn welcomed a guest with whom he's never agreed on anything: George Galloway. However, when Mr Galloway fell afoul of the Twitter commissars, Mark felt he deserved a hearing:

Among Steyn's other guests were Inna Sovsun from Ukraine, Alexandra Marshall from Down Under, and Owen Matthews on fleeing Russia. You can watch the full show here.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from soul control to grade-school grooming.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from a wholly corrupted FBI to the state of the Grammies. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis tipped his topper to Elwy Yost.

~Our marquee presentation was the launch of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time: the only venture into dystopian fiction by Anthony Trollope, The Fixed Period. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Four, Five, Six and Part Seven - or go here for a big old binge-listen. Part Eight airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the aforementioned Tale for Our Time and Steyn's Song of the Week.