A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 25-May 1

On this week's Steyn Show , statistician Jamie Jenkins took issue with Mark re the efficacy of the third vaccine shot.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with Chinese power struggles, corrupt San Francisco Democrats and Ukrainian assassins in The Hundred Years Ago Show. Later, for St George's Day and Shakespeare's birthday, Steyn pondered whether "There'll Always Be an England".

~On Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark inviting on a statistician who strongly disagrees with Steyn on the efficacy of the third Covid shot. Click below to watch:

After that, Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined Mark with her take on Elon Musk's Twitter purchase, and the dawn of the age of "digital identity". We rounded out the hour with Anne-Élisabeth Moutet's dissection of the French presidential election. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday Mark began with yet more "unforeseeable" consequences:

Dr Ros Jones followed with a paediatrician's view of what's happening. Next up was China, further pushback on Steyn's claims about the efficacy of the booster, and Baroness Hoey on the Northern Ireland Protocol. You can see the full show here.

Later on Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got the old EIB band back together at New York's legendary 77 WABC to muse on the ever lengthening LGBTQWERTY parade and being harried on Harry.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show presented Peter Hitchens on education and the disgraceful treatment of Julian Assange, plus Laura Perrins on trans gaslighting, Dr Tony Hinton on enforcement of the official Covid narrative, and Alexandra Marshall on war:

~On Thursday, Steyn talked to Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse about the latest absurd indignity by a state that refuses to tell the truth about what's happening with so-called "grooming gangs", followed by David Starkey on the west's descent into benevolent dictatorship and Leilani Dowding on free speech:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the death of the mask mandate to population replacement.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet mainly on the US Department of Homeland Security's new Ministry of Truth. You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked Humphrey Bogart in the oddly familiar tale of Beat the Devil.

~Our marquee presentation was the conclusion of Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time: an unlikely venture into dystopic fiction by Anthony Trollope, The Fixed Period. Click for Part Twenty-Two, Part Twenty-Three, Part Twenty-Four, Twenty-Five, the penultimate episode and the grand finale - or go here for a big old binge-listen. A brand new Tale for Our Time begins this month.

Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, which celebrates its fifth birthday in a few days' time. The Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week, and continues through to our fifth-birthday Club observances.