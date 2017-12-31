A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 25-31

Happy New Year's Eve 2017 - and, for our Aussie, Kiwi and Pacific readers, Happy New Year's Day 2018! We have some movies for the big night, and Mark will be here later today to ring out the old with a song for the season.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days of the year looked to Steyn:

~The week began with a live-performance seasonal edition of our Song of the Week. If you want it one mo' time before the Christmas sleighlist gets puts away for another eleven months, click below:

~On Christmas Day, Mark presented his traditional Yuletide cornucopia of songs and stories, carols and lessons, food and festive fun.

~On Boxing Day, after noting with envy Europe's holiday without end, Steyn set off for a week of grueling guest-hosting. After warming up with a brisk trot around the headlines on "Fox & Friends", he hosted America's Number One cable news show of the night. The topics ranged from the "Russia investigation" and its "dirty dossier" to Newsweek's breathless story on whether Trump is Nazifying Christmas. But this segment seemed especially to tickle viewers' fancy. Click below to watch:

~The following day Mark checked in with "Varney & Company" and then hosted Wednesday's top-rated show on all cable (Hallmark, AMC, FX, TCM, the lot) except for college football. A favorite sparring partner of Tucker Carlson's, Richard Goodstein, was first up that night. Click below to watch:

Later topics ranged from a rare sighting of a Democrat anti-Hillary joke to transgender Olympians.

~On Thursday Steyn hosted America's Number One radio show and then returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for Tucker's top-rated quiz segment, in which Mark was put up against Lisa Boothe in a test of the year's headlines.

~On Friday Steyn offered a double dose of audio entertainment: first, another three hours behind the Golden EIB Microphone, and then his reading of a bonus New Year Tale for Our Time, Plum Duff. You can find Part One of our tale here, and Part Two here. Steyn Club Founding Member Fran Meaney enjoyed it:

How you maintain such quality in producing such quantity and variety of output is astonishing. We are the fortunate beneficiaries.

~For the weekend Mark looked back at some of those we lost in 2017 - from singers and Saudis and psychopaths to cartoonists and conductors and call girls.

A new week and New Year at SteynOnline begins by ringing out the auld. See you later!