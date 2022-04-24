A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 18-24

On this week's Steyn Show , his old Spectator colleague joined Mark. For some reason a particular Liberian delicacy à la Downing Street mode was on the menu.

Happy Election Day to all our French readers. We will have full analysis of the result on tomorrow's Mark Steyn Show.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with a poem for Easter morn and a world of Covid. Later, Steyn considered the American songbook's only Easter standard.

~On Easter Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark returning to an old theme. Click below to watch:

After that intro the indomitable Sammy Woodhouse joined him, followed by an Iranian take on Australian and UK immigration, the Archbishop of Canterbury's politics as usual, and the hashtag that costs you your job. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday we introduced a new feature: The Mark Steyn Show Female Penis Update! Laura Perrins weighed in. Plus John McGuirk on the beheadings of gay men in Sligo, Natalie Winters on America's liberation from masked airline flights, and Patrick O'Flynn on Rwandan migrant processing:

Later on Tuesday Snerdley & Steyn got the old EIB band back together at New York's legendary 77 WABC to muse further on the federal mask mandate.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show presented Alexandra Marshall on China's dominance in the Pacific, and demographer Paul Morland on "tomorrow's people":

You can watch the full show here.

~On Thursday, Steyn presented what one viewer called a "jaw-dropping twenty minutes", followed by Leilani Dowding on free speech, Mr Universe on the victims of lockdown, and Rod Liddle on Liberian delicacies:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Houellebecq's omelet to Leonard Cohen's war.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on everything from Euro-populists to the verse of "Street of Dreams". You can listen to the full show here.

~For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis picked a favorite lady of Mark's, Evelyn Keyes in 99 River Street.

~Our marquee presentation was the continuation of Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time: an unlikely venture into dystopic fiction by Anthony Trollope, The Fixed Period. Click for Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen, Part Seventeen, Eighteen, Nineteen, Twenty and Part Twenty-One - or go here for a big old binge-listen. Part Twenty-Two airs tonight.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio.