A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 19-25

Mark with five of his co-authors at a boffo book-signing for the bestselling Climate Change: The Facts : editor Alan Moran, the late Bob Carter, Willie Soon, Anthony Watts, and Pat Michaels

Mark will be starting the new week on America's Number One radio show. We hope you'll tune in! Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark's return to The Greg Gutfeld Show, and with a George Harrison song that eventually escaped the elevator.

~On Monday, Steyn joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to analyze Elizabeth Warren's latest efforts to rehabilitate herself with her former fellow Indians. The pajama boys at The Daily Beast were, naturally, shocked. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's edition of Laura's Links spanned the globe from Congressional anti-semites to transgender cricketers.

~On Wednesday's "John Oakley Show" Mark and John chewed over homophobic chicken in Toronto, the impending homecoming of Jihadi Jack, and President Trump's plans to buy Greenland. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Steyn returned to TV to talk over the left's remorseless war on words:

~Mark ended the week as the scientifically proven Climate Change Contrarian Number Twenty-Two.

~For the weekend, Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date went film noir with a Fritz Lang classic, Scarlet Street. For more on Fritz Lang, see here.

Our marquee presentation for Mark Steyn Club members was our audio adaptation of the environmentak bestseller Climate Change: The Facts. Click for Part One, for Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, and Part Seven. The latest episode airs today just before noon Eastern - that's 4pm Greenwich Mean Time.

Climate Change: The Facts is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. If you've a friend who's a bit of a warm-monger, we hope you'll consider sending him or her a special Gift Membership.

Much of what we do here each month, including Tales for Our Time, Steyn's Song of the Week and our Sunday Poem, we also do live and on water on our Mark Steyn Club Cruises. Our Second Annual Steyn Cruise has, alas, sold out, but we've announced our Third Annual Steyn Cruise, with special guests including the Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, the fearless Douglas Murray and more. For more information, call +1 (770) 952-1959 if you're dialing from beyond North America - and, if you're calling from Canada or the US, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Steyn's Song of the Week, and continues on Monday with Mark back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on "The Rush Limbaugh Show".